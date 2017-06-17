A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley as temperatures peak past 100 degrees next week.

The advisory will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 9 p.m. on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to reach 100-106 degrees.

“The very high temperatures could create a dangerous situation in which heat related illnesses are possible,” the advisory read.

The high for Monday will be 101, Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 105 degrees and Wednesday is expected to reach 106 degrees.

“Low temperatures will only lower to the low to mid 70s,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service.

Father’s Day weekend isn’t expected to be much cooler than the upcoming week, with temperatures reaching 96 degrees on Saturday and 98 degrees on Sunday.

“Always be hydrating with water, seeking shade and if you don’t have air conditioning, seek a cooling center,” Bartling said.

Bartling also reminds residents that temperatures in vehicles can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

Highs are expected to fall below triple digits on Thursday.

For a full weather forecast, visit the National Weather Service’s website.