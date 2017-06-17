A colorful, local race turned into a family celebration as children and their parents crossed the finish line on Father’s Day weekend.

The Sugar Daddy race hosted about 500 runners and supporters on Saturday. The event offered a kids run as well as three different routes for attendees to run starting from the Iron Mountain Trailhead.

After Tyson Stone and his son finished their run, they cheered on Stone’s husband during the half marathon.

“We’re here to honor Father’s Day and support healthy living,” Stone said.

“It’s important to support the local community, stay in shape and do something healthy as a family.”

Stone wasn’t the only one cheering on a family member.

Edgar Cruz and his son Michael came out to support Cruz’s wife Lally.

“Watching my wife is a big motivation for my son,” Edgar Cruz said. “It shows the kids that it’s important to take care of our bodies and take care of ourselves.”

“We want (Michael) to know to set goals and accomplish them,” Lally Cruz said after she finished a run.

The event was organized by New Global Adventures, a software, media and event entertainment company focusing on the athletic and running industry.

According to Ryan Chang, a coordinator of the event, monetary prizes for first place winners of the race were given out.

The winners of the races undoubtedly felt accomplished, but they weren’t the only participants crossing the finish line with a smile.

“The one thing that makes this whole race worth it is actually seeing everyone finish and seeing people putting the work and training to get an outcome,” Chang said.