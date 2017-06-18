Courtesy photo Angeles National Forest
Update: 8:17 a.m.

A fire near Castaic Lake has burned 1,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.

The Lake Fire, which was first reported at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday, has destroyed two Castaic Lake recreational outhouses.

The fire burns near Castaic Lake on Saturday. Austin Dave/The Signal

No other homes or structures threatened for miles away,” said Los Angeles County Fire inspector Richard Licon. 

Around 2:49 p.m, the the blaze moved from Los Angeles County Fire territory into the Angeles National Forest.

The majority of it is in Angeles National Forest,” said Richard Licon. 

The flames were reported to have burned 1,000 acres around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

As of last night… it was burning in the area it had held at,” Licon said.

Crews were working throughout the night on the fire and about 450 individuals are currently on scene working to contain the fire and manage hotspots.

No injuries relating to the blaze have been reported.

According to Licon, the county area that the fire has burned is expected to be contained today, but the Angeles National Forest portion will take longer.

There are hotspots burning,” Licon said. 

It moved through the shorter grass pretty quickly. There was old fuel that hadn’t burned for years. Later in the afternoon. there was some pretty heavy columns of smoke that burned, that was heavier, thicker brush.”

As of this morning, Angeles National Forest information officer Nathan Judy reported that, for the most part, the area is smoldering mostly in the interior part of the affected area.

Licon explained that a main concern for the department is the upcoming heat that is expected today.

It’s warming up already. The fatigue of our firefighters is a big deal because they’re hiking into that steeper terrain,” he said.

A fixed-winged aircraft drops fire retardant to help exstinguish the blaze near Castaic Lake on Saturday. Rick McClure/For The Signal
