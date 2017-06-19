Here’s the latest information on the Lake Fire, a 1,000 acre blaze sparked in the Castaic Lake area on June 17, 2017.

Day Three: June 19, 2017

10:00 a.m.

As temperatures climbed steadily Monday morning to a forecast 104F, firefighters working in triple digit heat this past weekend have managed to contain 60 percent of the Lake Fire which burned at least 800 acres since Saturday afternoon.

Acreage burned by the fire, initially reported by officials at the Angeles National Forest to be 1,000 acres, has been reassessed to 800 acres.

“On the first day, there was a lot of smoke and we couldn’t see the perimeter,” ANF spokesman Nathan Judy said.

The number of firefighters battling the brush fire near Castaic Lake has been reduced to 380 from 465 deployed initially on Saturday.

The number of structures burned still stands at two outbuildings.

Asked about firefighting efforts carried out in triple digit temps, Judy said: “Our firefighters are used to working in hot temperatures, especially when they’re around the fire.

“But, now, since they’re not next to the fire, it won’t be as hot as it was,” he said.

Day Two: June 18, 2017

3:00 p.m.

No smoke has risen and no smoldering has been seen for hours, according to Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy.

Hand crews are currently working on the east flank of the fire. Clean up efforts are being conducted on the west side of Castaic Lake.

The Lake Fire is 10 percent contained. Officials hope to increase that number later.

11:41 a.m.

The fire is still at 1,000 acres and 10 percent containment as of Sunday morning.

“That containment number will go up as the afternoon goes on,” said Nathan Judy, fire information officer with the Angeles National Forest.

One firefighter suffered a minor laceration injury and was transported to a local hospital where he will be treated and sent back out to the line.

On Sunday, firefighters were working to tackle the east side of the fire. The west side of Upper Castaic Lake is still open for recreational use.

“We have a (bull)dozer line to the north,” he said. “We’re working off the (bull)dozer line back down toward the lake.”

The winds are expected to be calm at four to eight miles per hour.

The heat is a bigger concern for the firefighters than the wind. Firefighters have to make sure they stay hydrated and don’t overheat in this weather.

“That’s why we do a lot of our training before the summer hits, to make sure our firefighters are physically fit,” said Judy.

The exponential fire growth that occurred on Saturday was partly due to the tall grass that thrived in the recent rains.

“Those fuels burned very quickly,” he said.

The fire burned around 1,000 acres before slowing down Saturday evening.

Firefighters on Saturday were even transported by boat so they could fight the fire in the grass areas.

8:17 a.m.

A fire near Castaic Lake has burned 1,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.

The Lake Fire, which was first reported at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday, has destroyed two Castaic Lake recreational outhouses.

“No other homes or structures threatened for miles away,” said Los Angeles County Fire inspector Richard Licon.

Around 2:49 p.m, the the blaze moved from Los Angeles County Fire territory into the Angeles National Forest.

“The majority of it is in Angeles National Forest,” said Richard Licon.

The flames were reported to have burned 1,000 acres around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“As of last night… it was burning in the area it had held at,” Licon said.

Crews were working throughout the night on the fire and about 450 individuals are currently on scene working to contain the fire and manage hotspots.

No injuries relating to the blaze have been reported.

According to Licon, the county area that the fire has burned is expected to be contained today, but the Angeles National Forest portion will take longer.

“There are hotspots burning,” Licon said.

“It moved through the shorter grass pretty quickly. There was old fuel that hadn’t burned for years. Later in the afternoon. there was some pretty heavy columns of smoke that burned, that was heavier, thicker brush.”

As of this morning, Angeles National Forest information officer Nathan Judy reported that, for the most part, the area is smoldering mostly in the interior part of the affected area.

Licon explained that a main concern for the department is the upcoming heat that is expected today.

“It’s warming up already. The fatigue of our firefighters is a big deal because they’re hiking into that steeper terrain,” he said.

Day One: June 17, 2017

6:15 p.m.

The fire is estimated at 550 acres with zero percent containment.

“It is all in the Angeles National Forest right now,” said Fire Inspector Richard Licon with L.A. County Fire.

An army of firefighters are present to fight the blaze. There are 145 firefighters and three helicopters with L.A. County Fire.

The Angeles National Forest also has their own resources to extinguish the blaze. They have five fixed-winged aircraft, two helicopters and one extra water tender.

Wind conditions have also died down according to Licon.

“The wind is cooperating with us right now,” he said.

5:25 p.m.

The fire is estimated to have burned 550 acres near Castaic Lake and has moved into the Angeles Forest.

“It’s actually in the Angeles Forest,” said Fire Inspector Richard Licon with L.A.County Fire.

The fire is still at zero percent containment and no structures are threatened at this time.

Four helicopters, five fixed-winged aircraft and one lead air attack are all working together to tackle the blaze. A lead air attack is the aircraft involved in dropping fire retardant.

4:08 p.m.

The fire is estimated to have burned at least 500 acres and is at zero percent containment.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Three helicopters from Los Angeles County Fire are assisting to extinguish the blaze. Fixed-winged aircraft from Cal Fire have also been called out for assistance.

The firefight is predominantly being fought by aircraft according to Fire Inspector Richard Licon. Although, there are boots on the ground working to extinguish the fire to.

“It’s moving very quickly right now,” said Licon.

3:30 p.m.

The fire has burned well over 200 acres according to L.A. County Fire officials.

A unified command between Los Angeles County Fire and the Angeles National Forest has been set up to tackle the blaze.

No structures are threatened at this time.

“(Any evacuations) would be voluntary,” said Fire Inspector Richard Licon.

Fixed-wing aircraft have been called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

3:20 p.m.

The fire is estimated to have burned 175 acres.

2:35 p.m.

The brush fire has burned 150 acres near Castaic Lake.

“We up to 150,” said Captain Ron Singleton with L.A. County Fire.

2:15 p.m.

A brush fire has burned at least five acres in Castaic and is continuing to burn with a moderate rate of spread.

The fire was reported around 1:54 p.m. near Castaic Lake. Water-dropping helicopters were called out to assist with the fire.

“We should just have three copters,” said Captain Ron Singleton with L.A. County Fire at 2:14 p.m.

No structures are threatened by the fire.

2:08 p.m.

Fire crews were trying to find an access point to tackle the fire.

Staff writer Nikolas Samuels, multimedia journalists Samie Gebers and Austin Dave contributed to this story.