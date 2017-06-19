Hart High senior quarterback JT Shrout committed to Cal Berkeley on Monday in a Twitter post.

“It has been a blessing getting to know (Head) Coach (Justin) Wilcox, his staff and to have the opportunity to play college football for a great program as well as get a phenomenal education that will prepare me for life after my football career,” Shrout wrote on Twitter.

He’s the latest Hart quarterback to head to Cal, following Joe Kapp and Kyle Boller.

For more on this story, check back later this evening.