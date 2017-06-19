The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center’s PAC K-12 Arts Educational Outreach is expected to continue in the Saugus Union School District next year.

Members of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board are expected to approve two contracts with the PAC at their regular meeting Tuesday at Emblem Academy.

The first contract will allow present the PAC K-12 Arts Education Outreach Package Workshops to preschool programs at Cedarcreek State Preschool, Rio Vista State Preschool and Santa Clarita State Preschool.

From Jan. 11, 2018 to June 6, 2018, students from all three sites will have sessions and classes in music instruction from Molly White and theatre instruction from Aimee Young Hopkins.

The second contract will provide the PAC K-12 Arts Education Outreach Package Workshops to the ASES program at Cedarcreek Elementary School.

The arts classes from Oct. 9, 2017 to March 21, 2018 will include hip hop dance instruction and theatre instruction.

For 10 weeks with one class per day, students in kindergarten to third grade and in fourth grade to sixth grade will learn hip hop dance from UniverSOUL Hip Hop.

In addition, for 10 weeks with one class per day, students in kindergarten to second grade and in third grade to sixth grade will learn theatre from Peter Kors.

LCAP

During Tuesday’s meeting, Governing Board is also expected to approve its 2017-18 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).

The plan was developed with teachers, principals, administrators, school personnel, local bargaining units, parents and students, and was reviewed by two advisory committees.

According to the LCAP, the Saugus District has more than 9,900 students and more than 1,700 employees at its 15 school sites, preschool and afterschool programs.

Within its student population of 9,900, 19 percent of students are low income, 12 percent are English learners, 0.4 percent are foster youth and 0.4 percent are homeless.

In the upcoming year the district hopes to address three LCAP goals that include: increase student achievement; increase meaningful and purposeful student, teacher, and parent engagement; and provide an appropriate Basic Condition of Learning.

Through different action plans, the district will work to meet these goals.

It also plans to address shortfalls seen in the California School Dashboard report which include increasing achievement of all schools, addressing achievement gaps within subgroups and growing the academic success of all schools.

Budget

The Governing Board is also expected to adopt its 2017-18 budget at its meeting Tuesday.

In the upcoming year, the district expects to see a projected increase in LCFF revenue of $1.1 million.

However, it will also see a decrease in average daily attendance (ADA) due to declining enrollment in the district from 9,584 in 2016-17 to 9,331 in 2017-18, or a decrease in 253 ADA students.

The district also faces increasing expenses, variances in funds and rising pension costs that could “eventually deplete the fund balance and reserves.” To prevent this, the district is working to stabilize expenditures, maintain adequate reserves and effectively plan.

Electronics Locks Project

The governing board is expected to approve four contracts for the Electronics Locks Project at Skyblue Mesa Elementary School, Cedarcreek Elementary School, Rio Vista Elementary School and Rosedell Elementary School.

Funded by Measure EE, the Electronic Locks Project is part of phase one of the district’s Facilities Comprehensive Master Plan.

The district awarded contracts to Kratos Public Safety & Security Solutions, Inc. for the projects at Skyblue Mesa and Cedarcreek, and to Redrock Security & Cabling Inc. for the projects at Rio Vista and Rosedell.

Each contract was awarded by selecting the lowest of three bidders at each school site.

Additional Agenda Items

Approve contract with Best Best & Krieger Attorneys at Law for services to district through June 30, 2018

Conduct first reading of bylaws of the board: Board Member Electronic Communications; Closed Session Purposes and Agendas

Conduct first reading of board policy and administrative regulation: Certificated Personnel—Evaluation/Supervision; Certificated Personnel—Management, Supervisory and Confidential Personnel-Contracts

Approve tentative agreement between the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 112 and the district for the 2017-2018 school year

Approve Change Order to Karnak Developments Inc. for the Lobby Remodel/Single Point of Entry Project at Bridgeport

Approve Ronny’s Expert Floor Care contract for restoration of restroom terrazzo flooring at Skyblue Mesa Elementary School, Cedarcreek Elementary School and Santa Clarita Elementary School

Approve Topline Services contract for removal of grass and dirt, installation of drip system to trees and purchase and installation of synthetic turf at North Park Elementary and Charles Helmers Elementary

Approve Cali Painting, Inc. contract for painting of front fencing at Rio Vista Elementary and painting of fencing and portable trim at James Foster Elementary

Approve Gausman & Moore Associates, Inc. contract for professional services to design an ADA restroom from an existing closet at Santa Clarita Child Development Programs Building

