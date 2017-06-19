Local sheriff’s deputies are looking into a stolen SUV that was abandoned and doused with gasoline in Stevenson Ranch Monday morning.

A GMC Yukon SUV, believed, stolen was found near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Whispering Oaks Drive in Dewitt Canyon shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

“It was a stolen SUV, a Yukon, and was doused with gasoline,” Lt. Rob Hahnlein of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A check with the Los Angeles County Fire Department revealed no calls were received about an SUV on fire.

Deputies responding to the found vehicle had it towed from the scene.

