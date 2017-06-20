Lake fire 95 percent contained

The Lake fire moved within 5 percentage points of becoming history late Tuesday afternoon, added to the list huge sweeping brush fires to have scorched the SCV in recent years.
As Day Four of the Lake Fire came to a close, officials with the Angeles National Forest announced the fire was 95 percent contained.
Since Sunday, fire crews have managed to keep the fire near Castaic Lake burning anything beyond 800 acres.
If anything characterized this fire compared to the others, according to US Forest officials and their counterparts at the Los Angeles County Fire Department, it was fighting the fire day-after-day in heat hotter than the day before.
Acreage burned by the fire was initially reported to be 1,000 acres but was reassessed to 800 acres once the smoke cleared.
“On the first day, there was a lot of smoke and we couldn’t see the perimeter,” Judy told The Signal Monday morning.
The number of firefighters battling the brush fire was reduced Monday to 380 from 465 deployed initially on Saturday.
The number of structures burned still stood at two outbuildings by Monday afternoon.
The Lake Fire began near Castaic Lake shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, moving at a moderate rate and within two hours burned more than 500 acres with zero percent containment.
Fire officials stepped up their use of water-dumping aircraft late Saturday.