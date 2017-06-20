Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians, Hart High grad

In Bauer’s most recent appearance on the mound, he threw seven innings and allowed four hits while recording eight strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins for a 5-2 win on June 18.

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles, former Canyon High player

On May 9, Britton was placed on the 60-day disabled list. However, he played with the minor league Aberdeen Ironbirds of Hartford County, Maryland on Tuesday. He threw 12 pitches in the first inning, throwing six strikes.

Tyler Glasnow, Pittsburgh Pirates, Hart High grad

On June 10, the Pirates optioned Glasnow to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. In 12 starts this season, Glasnow was 2-6 with a 7.45 ERA.

Tommy Milone, New York Mets, Saugus High grad

Milone was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain on May 24. There is no timetable for his return, according to rotoworld.com.

Mike Montgomery, Chicago Cubs, Hart High grad

Montgomery threw six innings in the Cubs’ 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, his longest appearance of the season. He tossed four strikeouts and allowed three hits.

James Shields, Chicago White Sox, Hart High grad

After recovering from a strained right lat, Shields returned to throw for the White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 18. He struck out three batters and gave up seven hits.

Pat Valaika, Colorado Rockies, Hart High grad

Valaika has established more of a presence since joining the Rockies on April 18. In his latest outing on June 18, he was 1-for-1 with a home run in the Rockies’ 7-5 win over the San Francisco Giants.