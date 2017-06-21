During the hot summer months, we need to be careful and find ways to keep cool. I’d like to let you know that there are many City amenities that will help you and your family get through some of the hottest days.

Residents don’t need to look any further than our City’s services and events to beat the heat and have a cool summer. The entire family will love the wet and wild activities returning to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, local pools and… bus stops? That’s right! The annual Summer Beach Bus, provided by Santa Clarita Transit, will once again be rolling out of town to the cool ocean breezes of the Santa Monica beach each Saturday and Sunday.

Here in the City a cool dip is never that far away. The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center and other City pools are open for business, offering recreational swim hours now through the beginning of September. The kids will be begging to visit the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center and its three pools. The little ones can splash, slide and get soaked in the activity pool, while the more daring youngsters will cool off quickly with a speedy trip down the 160 foot water slid. Meanwhile adults can get a workout swimming laps, checking out a water exercise class or even training to try out a triathlon. The summer heat is no match for family fun in Santa Clarita. Just add water.

For recreational swim times and days, please see the summer Seasons Magazine. Copies can be picked up at City Hall or viewed at santa-clarita.com/Seasons. Please note that recreational swim at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will be affected by various competitions July 26-30, August 5, August 6 and August 12.

Twice during the summer months, the Aquatic Center goes Hollywood with two Dive in Movie nights. Guests can lounge in chairs on the deck or float in the pool as movies play on the big screen. The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will be showing Secret Life of Pets on Saturday, August 8 at 7 p.m. Finding Dory will play at the Santa Clarita Pool on Saturday, August 29 starting at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 a person. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons to secure your ticket, as pre-registration is encouraged.

How does a comfortable, air-conditioned ride to the beach sound? Now through Sunday, September 3, residents can hop on the Summer Beach Bus for a round-trip ride to Santa Monica. Beach Bus fares are $3 each way for children and adults, and $1.50 each way for Senior Citizens and people with disabilities. Exact cash fares or TAP stored value are the only accepted methods of payment. Beach chairs, coolers and surfboards are encouraged. To find Beach Bus routes and times, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

I want to wish all community members a fun and safe summer. As temperatures increase, don’t forget to drink lots of water, use sun screen and keep pets in cool places. Be sure to check out santa-clarita.com/Seasons for a full listing of summer events and programs.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.