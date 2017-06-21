The Summer Solstice brought a heat wave with it to California this week.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a Heat Advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley to Sunday at 9 p.m. following two days of triple-digit temperatures.

In the foothills and elevated mountains, temperatures are expected to be between 100 degrees and 105 degrees, according to NWS.

“The hottest temperatures are expected to be in the Antelope Valley through Friday with highs between 106 and 110 degrees each day,” the NWS said in a statement.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, forecasts expect temperatures to reach highs of 97 degrees on Thursday and Friday and surge to more than 100 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

On Thursday and Friday, the high temperatures will be accompanies by light and variable southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 20 to 25 miles per hour.

The NWS also issued a Red Flag Warning for the Los Angeles Mountains Thursday due to critical fire weather conditions with hot temperatures, low humidities and dry fuels. NWS also encouraged residents to use caution with sources of fire.

To protect against the heat, NWS is instructing individuals to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored and light-weight clothing, stay out of midday sun, never leave a person or pet in a parked car, check on elderly friends and neighbors, and provide shade and water for livestock and pets.

