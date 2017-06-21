Tracy Elman, Santa Clarita resident and realtor, has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification. The National Association of Realtors awards the MRP certification to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life.

When military staff and their families relocate, the services of a real estate professional who understands their needs and timetables can make the transfer easier, faster and less stressful. Realtors who earn this certification know to work with active duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans.

To qualify for this certification, Realtors must be in good standing with NAR; complete the MRP Certification Core Course; complete a reading providing background information on the military, included acronyms and understanding military culture; and complete two webinars.