My wife and I moved to the Santa Clarita valley over 33 years ago, and have happily raised our 4 kids here, who all were educated in this fine school system, and have since moved on to have families of their own.

One of the first people who welcomed me to the community was composer/arranger/educator Dirk Fischer who at that time was the director of the College of the Canyons Studio Jazz Ensemble. Dirk not only was a personal friend and mentor to me, but was the musical heart and soul of our community for many years, until his death in February of 2013.

I played trumpet in Dirk’s band for over 25 years. Dirk inspired me to form my own 10 piece jazz/blues group that continues to perform throughout the Los Angeles area to this day.

I will be presenting a jazz & blues concert on Wednesday, July 26, at Vincenzo’s on Lyons as a tribute to my dear friend and mentor Dirk Fischer. This concert will run from 7-8:30 p.m. and it is free of charge to the public.

I’m hoping we can have a large enthusiastic turnout on July 26 to honor the life and work of a great friend and teacher who gave so much to our community.