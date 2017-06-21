Two of three suspects accused of murdering Kimberly Harvill whose body was found near Gorman last year were arraigned in court Wednesday.

Britany Sue Humphrey, 22, of Fresno, and Alex Richard Valdez, a 29-year-old warehouse worker who lives in Firebaugh west of Fresno, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court Wednesday where they were each formally charged with murder.

Joshua Aaron Robertson, 27, who is also accused of murdering Harvill did not appear in court Wednesday. He is expected to appear on Aug. 8.

He and Humphrey were arrested in October on suspicion of murdering Harvill and of then kidnapping Harvill’s three children.

Valdez was arrested in Fresno on an outstanding warrant shortly after 4 p.m. on March 24, Det. Scott Matlock, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau told The Signal.

“Humphrey was arraigned this morning, preliminary hearing (is) on July 18. Valdez preliminary hearing on the same day,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told The Signal Wednesday.

All three suspects stand accused in the shooting death of Kimberly Harvill.

Valdez, Robertson, Humphrey and Harvill were each involved in a shooting at a Fresno hotel that happened Aug. 12, 2016, Det. Scott Matlock, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau told The Signal at the time of Valdez’s arrest.

Harvill’s body was found lying in the brush by a motorist on Aug. 14 along Gorman Post Road, north of California State Route 138, in Lebec, near the Kern County line.

“Everybody was involved, including the victim and the two people previously arrested, in a shooting in Fresno,” Matlock said in March, noting the shooting was not a fatal shooting.

“The shooting stemmed from a dispute in Fresno at a hotel,” he said.

The criminal complaint filed against Humphrey, Valdez and Robertson charges them with the “willful, deliberate and premeditated Murder” of Kimberly Harvill, mother of the three children.

The complaint also alleges Robertson shot and killed Harvill and that he further broke the law being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Harvill’s children – 5-year-old daughter Rylee Watkins; 3 year-old son Brayden Watkins, and 2-year-old Joslynn Watkins – were found unharmed in New Mexico in August.

Humphrey and Robertson were arrested a short time later.

