Not many of us know someone like Shanna Verbiesen and yet many people are pleased to know her and call her friend. She is talented, educated and well-traveled, spunky, independent and intelligent, kind and youthful. She is also 100 years old on June 28.

Shanna grew up as the youngest of eight in Holland. She married Joseph and had two sons, Arnie and Joey. Shanna has lived in Syria, Ireland, New Zealand and now in California. Her youngest, Joey, died tragically at 7 years old and just a few years later her husband, Joseph, passed away at 59.

While a young woman, Shanna earned her diploma in fashion design and worked as a designer at La Femme. After moving with her family to the US in 1958 she attended UCLA where she studied architecture and six years later became a United States citizen. Shanna was the VP of the Frank Lloyd Wright Association in LA.

Shanna’s mind is that of a philosopher constantly working on thoughts and coming to conclusions that she is delighted to share. Her core belief is that we are here to help each other. As such she has supported those in AA, worked with the Democratic Party and actively participated in the Acton Women’s Club, Agua Dulce Woman’s Club and the Netherlands-American Society.

Besides speaking 5 languages, Shanna is an avid reader and writer, having written articles for the newspaper on issues such as overpopulation as well as creating poetry for her own enjoyment. She is also a painter and sculptor.

We at Atria are honored to have her living at our community and quite pleased to wish Shanna Verbiesen a happy 100th birthday!