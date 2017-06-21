Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at Anza Drive and Avenue Hopkins shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The call for the commercial building fire went out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 4:01 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene seven minutes later, they saw light smoke and flames and evacuated the building, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The structure fire was found to be a small fire on the roof on an industrial building, according to Sgt. Maurizi with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was found to be a motor mounted on the rooftop,” Maurizi said.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries following the fire, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

An ambulance was also on standby at the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

