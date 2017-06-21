Worcester Polytechnic Institute Commencement

On Saturday, May 13, on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) campus quadrangle, over 1,000 bachelor’s degrees were awarded during the university’s 149th commencement ceremony. Zahr Lyttle of Santa Clarita, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems.

News from Samford University

Samford University’s Orlean Beeson School of Education held its annual award ceremony May 4 to recognize the many accomplishments of the school’s undergraduate teacher education students. Twelve scholarships totaling more than $35,000 were awarded to students pursuing a career in teacher education.

Emily Beroth of Valencia, a sophomore English, Spanish and secondary education major received the Kathryn Abercrombie Scholarship.

News from Olivet Nazarene University

Emily Morris of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2017 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Goshen College Commencement April 2017

Members of the Goshen College Class of 2017 received undergraduate and graduate degrees during the college’s 119th commencement ceremony. Krista P. Sutliff of Agua Dulce, received a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, with a minor in Health.

News from Southern Arkansas University

Serena Leduff of Valencia, earned a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2017 semester and recognition on Southern Arkansas University’s President’s List. Leduff is a senior STEM Middle School Education major.

Kaitlyn Reiner of Canyon Country, earned a 3.5 or higher GPA for the spring 2017 semester, securing a position on the Southern Arkansas University Dean’s List. Reiner is a senior STEM Middle School Education major.