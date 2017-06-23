Do you believe in superstitions?

I’m sure many of you do. Perhaps you have a lucky rabbit’s foot, or you are fearful of a black cat crossing your path.

These are some common ones. But how about sports superstitions?

How about golf superstitions? I know I have some, and I’ve witnessed others, as well.

I’m not sure how old I was, but I remember one of my first superstitions in golf was that I had to play with a golf ball marked with the number 4.

I had no reason for this other than the fact that I was playing with a number 4 ball when I had one of my best rounds of golf as a junior.

I’m sure it was because of the number, right? From that moment on, each time I teed up my number 4 golf ball in a tournament, I felt like things were going to go my way.

It gave me confidence.

Another superstition of mine was to carry 3 coins in my pocket to use as ball markers. Not just any coins, however. I carried a penny, nickel and a dime.

I’d typically use the penny to begin my round, and would continue with that for as long as I was putting well.

The instant I would hit a bad putt, I’d quickly move on to the nickel.

This trend would continue throughout the round. It was my way of convincing myself that something was going to change if things weren’t going well.

There are plenty of more famous golf superstitions, as well. Perhaps the most recognized of these is Tiger Woods wearing his red shirt on Sundays.

During his prime, these shirts would not only fill Woods with confidence, but they would strike fear into his opponents. Rickie Fowler has now begun wearing orange on Sundays to honor his Oklahoma State roots.

Ernie Els has a fun superstition that forces him to throw out his ball immediately after making a birdie. His belief is that he has used up the good in that ball, and it’s time to move on to another.

Who knows when he started this, but he stuck with it because it gave him the confidence to make more birdies later in his round.

The Masters has a long-standing superstition with its Par 3 Contest. A player has never won the Wednesday Par 3 Contest, and then gone on to win the Masters tournament.

Some players will have their children putt for them on a few of the holes just to disqualify them from contention in the Par 3 event.

Superstitions and sports can be extremely fun to follow.

They are typically ideas that were sparked when the athlete was much younger. At the time, these superstitions provided hope and confidence, and there’s no reason to change as they grow older.

I hope all of you can create a superstition of your own as it pertains to your golf games.

Who knows? That glimmer of hope may be all that’s keeping you from playing your best golf ever.