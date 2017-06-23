SOURCE: The city of Santa Clarita

As Fourth of July approaches, the City of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, has launched a fireworks safety public education and enforcement campaign to send the clear message that the City of Santa Clarita has zero tolerance for illegal fireworks.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will also be conducting multiple fireworks operations between now and Fourth of July.

In the City of Santa Clarita, it is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks in the City limits. Fireworks include those labeled “Safe and Sane,” such as sparklers, snaps and smoke balls, and any item that explodes, rises in the air or moves about the ground.

Fireworks are a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and Los Angeles County Fire Code. Those found guilty of a violation will be cited and have their illegal fireworks confiscated by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“I want to remind residents that as citizens we must protect our community, that means looking out for each other and reporting illegal fireworks,” says Mayor Cameron Smyth.

The public is encouraged to report illegal fireworks anonymously by calling the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121. Residents may also report illegal fireworks to the sheriff deputy assigned to their zone. Information can be found online at scvsheriff.com/zone-leaders.

“We are taking enforcement very seriously and will be monitoring hot spots known to have a history of illegal fireworks use,” says Captain Robert Lewis of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Violators can receive a fine from $500 to $1,000 and face misdemeanor prosecution,” he adds.

Fireworks are known to cause burns, serious injuries and even death.

“Besides causing physical harm to our citizens, fireworks greatly increase the risk of both structure and wildland fires,” warns Assistant Fire Chief Gregory Hisel. “Fireworks can cause fires that amount to millions of dollars in property loss.”

Precipitation the City experienced earlier this year produced an abundance of growth in easy to ignite grass and light fuels. As a result, this year’s brush fire season is predicted to be very active, fast moving and dangerous.

“We just want Santa Clarita residents to enjoy a safe and responsible Fourth of July,” says Mayor Smyth. The City of Santa Clarita and public safety officials are encouraging residents to leave the show to the pros and enjoy one of the many fireworks displays offered locally including the City’s Annual Fourth of July show taking place at the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 9:15 p.m.