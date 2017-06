A horse trailer fire briefly shut down the Lake Hughes Road off ramp Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 12:20 p.m. at the Lake Hughes Road off ramp on the southbound 5 freeway.

California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman said a horse was not in the trailer when the fire started and engulfed the trailer.

The off ramp was closed at 12:30 p.m. as officials put out the fire and cleaned up the area.

