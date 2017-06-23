A reminder to the public that a portion of Soledad Canyon Road will shut down Friday night from 9 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A pedestrian walkway will be installed to allow residents at Villa Metro to access the Metrolink Train Station, crossing over Soledad Canyon Road.

During the closure, Villa Metro residents will be given full access to their neighborhood east of the bridge.

There may also be now be one lane closures for the next two weeks to complete construction on a ramp and sidewalk. Construction will take place between the hours of 8:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.

The project to install the walkway was managed by the homebuilder managed by FivePoint Holdings LLC, formerly known as Newhall Land, with assistance from the City of Santa Clarita.