In a short amount of time, Santa Clarita Christian boys basketball has become the longest team around.

SCCS coach James Mosley confirmed Friday that Caden and Jordan Starr, the respective 6-foot-5 and 6-7 sons of The Master’s University men’s basketball coach Kelvin Starr, had applied to and been accepted at SCCS.

Last season, the Starrs played for Village Christian of Sun Valley, which beat Hart in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1AA playoffs in February.

Ty Penberthy, a freshman on that Village team, and the son of former Laker Mike Penberthy, is also expected to play for SCCS next season, Mosley said.

However, that may not be all.

According to Mosley, Kaleb and T.J. Lowery – sons of Kelvin Starr’s new assistant coach at TMU, Thomas Lowery – have also applied to SCCS.

Coming north from vaunted Foothills Christian of El Cajon, Kaleb is a 6-5 rising sophomore, while T.J. is a 6-7 rising senior and ESPN’s 55th-ranked player in California for the class of 2018.

“In terms of talent, I’m always excited to see how we can develop it,” Mosley said. “Obviously this (has a chance to) be very special with the talent and all that. I want to make sure we keep our focus on honoring the Lord.”

SCCS went 16-5 last season, losing in the quarterfinals of the Division 5AA playoffs. It was already set to return All-Santa Clarita Valley honorable mention guard Justin Collins, a 6-1 rising junior.

Now, Collins will have a lot more to work with, as one Foothill League coach went so far as to deem SCCS the best team in the Santa Clarita Valley.

According to MaxPreps, Jordan Starr averaged 14.5 points for Village Christian last season, scoring a game-high 23 points in the 73-49 playoff win at Hart.

For the Starrs, SCCS will be their third school since Kelvin Starr took over as TMU’s head coach before the 2016-17 season.

The brothers transferred from Heritage Christian of Northridge to Village Christian last fall.

“Everything so far is great. It’s exciting,” Mosley said. “I think they’re going to be good players who make an impact right away. It’s a wonderful opportunity to serve them and continue to develop them.”

Mosley said it hadn’t been decided what, if any, involvement Mike Penberthy might have with the program.

“Obviously, I’d be very open to it, playing (at TMU) with him and knowing his expertise,” said Mosley, who added that he might try to add some Foothill League schools to his team’s schedule.