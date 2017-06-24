Two male juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to take part in a kidnapping prank on the 26000 block of Torrey Pines Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday.

“It was a prank that could have gone seriously wrong,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident was reported on Saturday when sheriffs deputies responded to two juvenile Canoga Park males with guns inside a suspicious vehicle.

“They brought their father’s guns,” said Mohrhoff.

The guns had live ammunition according to the lieutenant.

The two juveniles were taken into custody and can potentially receive weapon-related charges.

Sheriff’s officials suspect that all involved parties knew each other and were potentially friends.