The new Global Super Tanker, the Spirit of John Muir, was undergoing tests for its certification process at Fox Field in Lancaster for the United States Forest Service. The tanker tested a 22,000 U.S. gallon aerial retardant system from a 747 aircraft.

Testing started promptly at 05:30 a.m. Saturday morning. This is the largest air tanker on the market. Photos by Jeff Zimmerman.