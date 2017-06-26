The murder trial of a 50-year-old Santa Clarita man accused of killing his 25-year-old bride in their Newhall home two years ago is slated to begin Wednesday, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Robert Arvizu, charged with murder in the death of Courtney Arvizu, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court where he was told that his jury trial would begin Wednesday in courtroom I, DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago told The Signal Monday.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin June 13, he said earlier this month.

Courtney Arvizu, who was married to the accused man for two months, was found bludgeoned to death in the couple’s Newhall apartment on May 24, 2015.

Born Courtney Burton in Los Angeles and raised in Canoga Park, she married Robert Arvizu on March 27, 2015, and the couple moved into a two-story white stucco apartment building on 9th Street near Newhall Avenue.

Courtney Arvizu’s body was found bludgeoned to death just inside the door of the couple’s apartment a short time after Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the residence to check on the young woman’s welfare.

About 90 minutes later, Robert Arvizu was arrested on suspicion of murder.

At the time of her death, she and her husband had been promoting a signature clothing line called Iron Sharpens Iron Strong, a biblical reference to the book of Proverbs.

Arvizu remains in custody at the Men’s Central Jail on Bauchet Street in Los Angeles with bail set at $1.1 million.

