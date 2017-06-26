Emergency response crews were dispatched to a section of Lake Hughes Road Monday after receiving word that a car was seen leaving the road and plunging down a ravine.

The incident happened shortly before noon on the 38000 block of Lake Hughes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“One of the reports was that a man was heard screaming,” CHP Officer Eric Preissman told The Signal Monday.

“All we know right now is that the vehicle is not visible,” he said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the incident at 11:54 a.m. Monday, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“This was for report of a vehicle over the side about 100 feet,” she said.

“We have units on the scene,” Lozano said, confirming reports at 12:30 p.m. that firefighters had requested additional units respond as well.

CHP Officers were also expected to interview a person in a second vehicle who identified themselves as a friend of the man whose car went into the ravine.

