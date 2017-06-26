The Wheelers were displaced when a fire destroyed their home in May. But according to the homeowner’s mother, they still have a lot they are grateful for.

The Wheelers are thankful that no one was injured, that the firefighters saved some family photographs hanging on the second floor and the tremendous community support that flooded their way.

Tiffany Montez was one such community member that wanted to support her next door neighbors who lost everything they owned. On Sunday, she turned her home into a boutique to raise money for the Wheelers.

“I feel like we just really need to look out for each other,” Montez said. “They can use all the help they can get.”

Montez, who is a fashion consultant with Lularoe, reached out to vendors and community members to make the event happen.

“We should help support others in the community, it’s as simple as that,” said Ginger Klawer, who heard about the boutique and decided to come out and support.

The homeowner’s mother decided to support her sister, who was selling painted glass to support the family.

“It’s devastating, they found the perfect home in a perfect location,” Pat Rosson said. “My daughter loves decorating, she’s put so much of herself into it.”

Rosson told The Signal that the family could be displaced for up to a year, but is hopeful that the Wheelers will rebuild.

“It’s a wake up to everybody that your life can change in an instant.”