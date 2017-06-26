While Santa Clarita is in the thick of fire season, winter flood prevention and preparation is already in the works.

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, developer TMC Hollis LLC and the city of Santa Clarita will start installing a reinforced concrete box storm drain beneath Railroad Avenue.

“These upgrades are required as part of a condition of approval for TMC development,” Shannon Pickett, city senior engineer said.

This five-week project will require construction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Additionally, Railroad Avenue will be restriped from about 300 feet south of Oak Ridge Drive to 1,000 feet south of Drayton Street, allowing one lane of traffic to stay open during construction.

The median on Railroad Avenue north of Oak Ridge Drive will be temporarily removed during the five weeks.

Santa Clarita city officials said residents should expect reduced speeds and slight delays. The city will provide electronic message boards to inform the community of lane closures.

To learn more, contact Santa Clarita Associate Engineer Amalia Marreh at (661) 255-4363 or amarreh@santa-clarita.com, or TMC Hollis LLC Project Manager Randy Wrage at (661) 259-5606.

