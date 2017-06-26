The Santa Clarita Blue Heat haven’t scored as many goals as its coach might have hoped. But, frankly, they’ve scored when they’ve had to and they haven’t had to score much.

Deyna Castellanos scored in the 62nd minute Saturday to lift the Blue Heat to a 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake Women, lifting the Blue Heat to a 5-0 record.

In that span, Santa Clarita, a pro-am team, has given up all of zero goals.

The scoreless streak was in danger Saturday, though, as Real Salt Lake earned a penalty kick with roughly 10 minutes to play.

Real Salt Lake’s Hailey Skolmoski shot the ball to the right, where Santa Clarita goal keeper Jovani McCaskill dove and made the save.

“I thought the streak was over,” said Santa Clarita coach Guilherme Mitrovitch, who led the Blue Heat to a national championship in United Women’s Soccer last season.

This year UWS added the Midwest Division, setting up a championship that will be decided with a final four tournament in Michigan, according to Mitrovitch.

The top team from each of the three divisions and a wild card will advance.

If the Blue Heat beat Calgary Foothills on Saturday at The Master’s University at 6 p.m., Santa Clarita will clinch the West Conference.

Mitrovitch said his team hasn’t rested on its laurels, and that’s been a key factor in not suffering a championship hangover.

It also helps to have McCaskill in goal, where she’s posted four shutouts. Ryann Torrero played goal in the other game.

Saturday, Castellanos provided the offense.

Carolina Venegas sent a cross from the left side. Castellanos slipped in behind the defense and one-timed it with the inside of her foot for the game’s only goal.

“It was very nice,” Mitrovitch said. “It was not an easy goal to hit one time.”