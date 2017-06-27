An “armed and dangerous” suspect believed “high on meth” and wanted for domestic assault remains hiding in the rafters of a vacant Sports Chalet building in Steveneson Ranch Tuesday morning, swinging a two by four and refusing to come out for deputies.

“Time is on our side,” Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Tuesday morning. “We will wait him out.”

The standoff began about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when deputies received a 911 call from a woman reporting she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, he said.

“We showed up, he flees into a vacant building,” Becerra said, identifying the former Sport Chalet store on The Old Road, south of McBean Parkway. “While he’s inside there, we run his name and find out he’s wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Deputies confirmed the man was an “armed and dangerous” suspect, he said.

“We barricaded the building and then we spot him on the roof. Then, we send in the canine unit as a tactical effort,” he said, referring to the police dog.

“We then learn he is hiding in the rafters”Becerra said. “He refused to come out.”

At that point, deputies called in the crisis negotiating team.

“We are now waiting for him to come down but, allegedly, he is high on meth and swinging a two by four,” he said, referring to a piece of wood measuring two inches thick and four inches wide.

“Time is on our side,” he said, noting there is no threat to any other person.

