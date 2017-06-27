Friends, family, and colleagues of Ryan Osler, a Ventura County firefighter and Santa Clarita resident who died in 2016 in a water tender accident, listen as the color guard is presented ahead of the first annual memorial golf tournament and fundraiser in his name at the Valencia Country Club on Monday, June 26, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
The first annual memorial golf tournament and fundraiser was held for the family of firefighter Ryan Osler at the Valencia Country Club on Monday.
Osler, a Santa Clarita native and resident, was a Ventura County fire engineer who was killed in a rollover crash in a water tender truck last September.
Golf tournament for Ryan Osler, a Santa Clarita native and resident and Ventura County fire engineer, who was killed in a rollover crash in a water tender truck last September.
Before the tee off, L.A. County fire fighters draped a flag in his honor, bag pipers played and a color guard was present.
The color guard is presented ahead of the first annual memorial golf tournament and fundraiser for the family of fallen Ventura County firefighter Ryan Osler at the Valencia Country Club on Monday, June 26, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
The fundraiser was held to help his wife Jennifer and their two children Amanda, 13, and Brandon, 11.
Ryan, Jennifer, Amanda and Brandon Osler stand in front of a Ventura County fire truck. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Osler.
Friends, family and colleagues convened in a show of support for the family. Below, a photo of Ryan Osler swinging his own golf club.
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Osler.