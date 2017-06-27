The first annual memorial golf tournament and fundraiser was held for the family of firefighter Ryan Osler at the Valencia Country Club on Monday.

Osler, a Santa Clarita native and resident, was a Ventura County fire engineer who was killed in a rollover crash in a water tender truck last September.

Before the tee off, L.A. County fire fighters draped a flag in his honor, bag pipers played and a color guard was present.

The fundraiser was held to help his wife Jennifer and their two children Amanda, 13, and Brandon, 11.

Friends, family and colleagues convened in a show of support for the family. Below, a photo of Ryan Osler swinging his own golf club.