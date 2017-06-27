I recently saw a story on the old Huell Howser program about the history of Beale’s Cut. It’s located off Sierra Highway and the Highway 14 freeway and built in 1901 as the first road linking southern and northern Los Angeles County.

Then came the first main road and train tunnel. It has been used in many western films and would make a perfect hiking trail for all to use – if it were only cleaned out from the years of rubble due to neglect and overgrowth. All that is left is an old marker that is almost gone.

Beale’s Cut deserves to be reborn and saved as part of our Santa Clarita Valley public land and hiking trails. How about it, city of Santa Clarita, an idea for use of that parks budget for new construction.