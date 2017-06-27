Fire crews responding to reports of a house fire on Chestnut Street in Newhall Tuesday afternoon found “light smoke” coming from the location.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a structure fire on the 24400 block of Chestnut Street between 9th Street and Lyons Avenue.

“The fire was behind a house in an alley,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“Firefighters reported that house was on fire with light smoke showing,” he said.

Firefighters arrived at the fire at 2:39 p.m., the Fire Department spokesman said.

