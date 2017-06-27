In what appears to be the same bank robber at work, local sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to reports of a bank held up in Newhall by a man who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, having warned a teller he had a gun although no gun was seen.

Shortly before 5 p.m. a lone male entered the Chase bank at the intersection of Lyons Avenue at Apple Street, demanded money and walked away.

Sgt. Dan Peacock of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed for The Signal that the bank branch was reportedly robbed.

“We have deputies on their way,” he said.

On June 12, shortly before 3 p.m., a lone male walked into the bank branch of Wells Fargo near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road and gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun.

No gun was seen, no shots were fired and no one was reportedly hurt in the incident, Peacock said.

