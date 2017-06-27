Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

We’ve gathered tweets related to Sunday’s Placerita fire in Newhall.

The fire burned at least 760 acres near Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road before jumping over Highway 14.

If you have photos you’d like to add to the series, email them to share@signalscv.com or tag The Santa Clarita Valley Signal in your tweet or Facebook post.

