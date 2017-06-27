We’ve gathered tweets related to Sunday’s Placerita fire in Newhall.

The fire burned at least 760 acres near Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road before jumping over Highway 14.

If you have photos you’d like to add to the series, email them to share@signalscv.com or tag The Santa Clarita Valley Signal in your tweet or Facebook post.

Jersey Mike's sub shop one of a few places open near the #PlaceritaFire. Feeding fire fighters for free | #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/T307mTU505 — Rick Montanez (@RickNBCLA) June 26, 2017

Thank you to the brave men & women battling the #PlaceritaFire. @mastersuniv is proud to host 13+ agencies defending the neighboring canyon. pic.twitter.com/Xm4yXDpTAK — Master's University (@mastersuniv) June 26, 2017

#PlaceritaFire looking much better right now only a few pockets of fire still going, #SantaClarita #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/gX44vp2JhP — Bernie Deyo (@EPN473) June 25, 2017

#LACOFD station 150 got a nice coating of red courtesy of the air tankers. #PlaceritaFire #SantaClarita pic.twitter.com/4lP7sNuip3 — Bernie Deyo (@EPN473) June 25, 2017

Fire Station 150 on Golden Valley Road was covered in pink fire retardant to protect the area from the #PlaceritaFire. PC: Emily Giordano pic.twitter.com/Xx4qEpJKOK — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) June 26, 2017

#BREAKING: Here are some photos of the #PlaceritaFire going north on the Sierra Canyon near the Place Rita exit. (Photo by @kinsela1) pic.twitter.com/lBmWbMHaia — Breaking9news (@Breaking9news) June 25, 2017

I've gotten pretty dang close to wildfires, but I've NEVER had this happen. Thankfully everyone is ok. #PlaceritaFire #Placerita pic.twitter.com/x1WgSleosV — Steve Kuzj (@SteveKuzj) June 25, 2017

#PlaceritaFire LACoFD wants to remind everyone the breast cancer fight is always on our mind. pic.twitter.com/n5sEmpx7WP — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 26, 2017

The plan is to box the fire & push it towards the #SandFire burn scar. Our Live Doppler Network showing smoke & scar #PlaceritaFire #NBC4You pic.twitter.com/QbWDB1EUJd — Anthony Yanez (@AnthonyNBCLA) June 25, 2017

A firefighting aircraft drops phos-chek near Golden Valley Rd as #PlaceritaFire grows to 500 acres pic.twitter.com/iZPXjolcRg — Austin Westfall (@westfallaustin) June 25, 2017

H-531, a contract helicopter for @Angeles_NF makes a drop in Placerita Cyn today as fire comes over the ridge #PlaceritaFire @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/OEaQaNQo4N — Greg Doyle (@GregDoyle50) June 26, 2017

The smoke from #placeritafire seems to have died down a bit. Praying they have it under control. Photo on left is 1:56p VS 3:38p pic.twitter.com/lDikF9cj56 — Cynthia Quiles (@syndiquiles) June 25, 2017

Huge shout-out to all the firefighters who are out getting this #PlaceritaFire under control in this heat! Much appreciated! #SantaClarita pic.twitter.com/vyflkPtUCc — Shannon Eric Denton (@ShannonDenton) June 26, 2017

#LAFDAirOps was part of a multi agency response to the #PlaceritaFire working with @LACoFireAirOps & many others to keep #SantaClarita safe pic.twitter.com/SJXraheBcA — LAFDAirOps (@LAFDAirOps) June 26, 2017

Latest update from L.A. County Fire Department Inspector David Dantic on #SantaClarita fire (#PlaceritaFire) w/57% containment & 870 acres pic.twitter.com/X0qKcfQRaT — Wes Woods II (@JournoWes) June 26, 2017

Kindly & grateful neighbor brings coffee to deputies, firefighters after long night & close call w/ #PlaceritaFire @cbsla @NWSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/UoFq9lQx1p — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) June 26, 2017

Morning briefing for the #PlaceritaFire day 2. Pray for the safety of these men and women today. pic.twitter.com/WHMSg54soD — TMU Campus Safety (@TMUCampusSafety) June 26, 2017

22 large wildfires burning across 8 states. Gusty winds w/ cold front moving through for northern Rockies #PlaceritaFire @LACoFireAirOps pic.twitter.com/gCVjq93C2Y — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) June 26, 2017

@LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter makes water drop to help ground firefighters keep the #PlaceritaFire from jumping the road. (📷 @epn409) pic.twitter.com/ahzJxOsxuM — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 26, 2017

VIDEO: Earlier, @LACoFireAirOps helicopter makes a water drop to protect homes as #PlaceritaFire hits a neighborhood on 6/25/17 @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/zL6yCBFwfj — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 26, 2017

Sunset over Santa Clarita. Fire crews keeping a watch on the #PlaceritaFire burn area | #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/MezBl0T9Zn — Rick Montanez (@RickNBCLA) June 26, 2017

From earlier today — the towers of smoke from #PlaceritaFire could be viewed from miles away. pic.twitter.com/z9Qa5Xxzuz — Joy (@Joy_Resmovits) June 26, 2017

Homeowners grabbed their garden hoses when the #PlaceritaFire suddenly came over the hillside. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/X9yzmkNiwN — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 26, 2017

Fire at Disney Ranch earlier today, photo captured by Capt. Abel Martinez of US Forest Service #PlaceritaFire pic.twitter.com/qs1ey6UQDV — Maya Lau (@mayalau) June 26, 2017

Started my day on one farm and ended it on another one. @GentleBarn says it evacuated no animals in #placeritafire. pic.twitter.com/m9snmHhFPD — Joy (@Joy_Resmovits) June 26, 2017

Triple digit heat means fire season is here. #PlaceritaFire pic.twitter.com/m66hjB77iW — Jfrank (@scvjoe3) June 26, 2017

Fire retardant sprayed over fire station from #PlaceritaFire 50% contained, 850+ acres burned. Hot, dry, windy again today @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/7LFFkLs2xY — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) June 26, 2017

Burned hot tub in back of home on Tenderfoot Trail Rd that homeowner couldn't save w/ garden hose from #PlaceritaFire @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/8keatisMSx — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) June 26, 2017

102 degrees at the #PlaceritaFire with 7mph winds. I'm in the 4X4 Caster talking excessive heat & red flag warnings on @NBCLA at 4:00. pic.twitter.com/poducWTBFP — Anthony Yanez (@AnthonyNBCLA) June 26, 2017