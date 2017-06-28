Maria Cardia, a local Kindergarten teacher, was initiated into Delta Kappa Gamma, at a dinner and ceremony at Tournament Players Club last month. Her sponsor is Norma Puente, who is also an educator.

Two other local student teachers also received awards at our event.

Amanda Winokur received a scholarship for excellence in student teaching, presented by Dorothy Anderson from Delta Kappa Gamma. Her mother Judy, is also an educator and was on hand to celebrate Amanda’s accomplishments.

Annie Crevier also received an award for excellence in student teaching. Her mother Laurie, also joined in the celebration.

Delta Kappa Gamma is an International Honor Society for women educators, which promotes professional and personal growth for women educators and excellence in education.

For more information call Penni Perrault 661-259-8474.