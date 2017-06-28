Fire crews scrambled in response to two small fires reported within 10 minutes of each other mid-afternoon Wednesday, promptly taking care of both.

A tiny brush fire was the first to be reported at 3:12 p.m. at the 16000 block of Live Oak Springs Road east of Sand Canyon Road.

Firefighters arrived at the fire scene at 3:21 p.m., Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“It burned a quarter of an acre,” she said, noting firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Fire crews were dispatched to a second unrelated incident inside the Placerita Fire burn area at 3:23 p.m.

“This was for smoke seen in a hot spot,” Lozano said, noting firefighters found no fire on arrival.

