Valencia resident and mother of two young children, Heather Aued, is not only a dancer, but also a choreographer and the Associate Artistic Director at Bellydance Evolution, which, this summer, presents the Los Angeles debut of Fantasm – Odyssey of Dreams on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ford Amphitheatre.

Aued has been with Bellydance Evolution since its creation in 2009. She is one of the main choreographers and Associate Artistic Director for the company and has performed with them in all four of their productions throughout the USA, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. Heather began dancing at the age of five. Studying modern jazz & ballroom, ballet, hip-hop & contemporary. By the age of 13 Heather was already an Award-Winning choreographer & a lead dancer in 3 different dance companies.

At 18, Heather was cast by Kenny Ortega (Dirty Dancing Choreographer and Michael Jackson’s final tour Director) to dance on the Fox TV show “Grounded for Life” which earned an Emmy nomination for Best Choreography.

In 2015 Heather took a break from touring with Bellydance Evolution to give birth to her second daughter. She has since returned to the company to help choreograph and direct their newest production, Fantasm – Odyssey of Dreams.