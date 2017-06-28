The murder trial of a 50-year-old Santa Clarita man accused of killing his 25-year-old bride in their Newhall home two years ago that was slated to begin Wednesday was, instead, put off until next month, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Robert Arvizu, charged with murder in the death of Courtney Arvizu, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court where he was told that his jury trial would begin next month,

“The trial hasn’t begun,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Wednesday.

“It was continued to July 17,” he said.

Courtney Arvizu, who was married to the accused man for two months, was found bludgeoned to death in the couple’s Newhall apartment on May 24, 2015.

Born Courtney Burton in Los Angeles and raised in Canoga Park, she married Robert Arvizu on March 27, 2015, and the couple moved into a two-story white stucco apartment building on 9th Street near Newhall Avenue.

Courtney Arvizu’s body was found bludgeoned to death just inside the door of the couple’s apartment a short time after Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the residence to check on the young woman’s welfare.

About 90 minutes later, Robert Arvizu was arrested on suspicion of murder.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt