On June 19, the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) presented scholarship awards to three outstanding high school students in our community, totaling $2,250.

“These scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors with plans for continuing their education in fine arts, commercial art, design, art education and related endeavors,” said Pat Thayer, Scholarship Chairperson. “This opportunity was made available to all high school senior art students in Santa Clarita.”

$1000 First place went to Mariah Cantillo of West Ranch. “My future plans are to attend the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. I will be studying costume design,” said Cantillo.

$750 Second place was awarded to Daniela Rodriguez of Golden Valley High School who has plans are to go to Otis College of Art and Design. “It is absolute honor to receive this scholarship–it will help me in the long run. The beginning is one of the most important parts to starting a new life. In the far future I plan on still creating, still coming up with new ideas for designs, people, places, and working with a team of wonderful individuals to collaborate on these new ideas to make something bigger,” said Rodriguez.

$500 Third place went to Youjin Shin of Valencia High school. Her future plans are to attend Art Center College of Design and bring awareness to artists around the word. “I’d like to create a meaningful awareness and impact to society,” said Shin.

“This is a skills-based award with consideration given to their on-going education. It was a great pleasure to review the artwork of these students. All showed great promise and we encourage each of them to pursue their artistic passion,” said Thayer.

For more on the SCAA please visit their website at www.santaclaritaartists.org