Temperatures soared to triple digits at the 8th Annual Newhall Car Show held on June 25. Two SCV residents, Jim Sandusky and Mike Crowder, won plaques for their awesome classic cars. Courtesy photo
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.