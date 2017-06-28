By Christina Cox and Austin Dave

Firefighters quickly put out a spot fire that broke out on the shoulder of the southbound 14 freeway north of the Golden Valley Road off ramp Wednesday.

The light grass fire broke out at 11:32 a.m. as Cal Trans was working on weed abatement.

“We had approximately a quarter-acre of grass here started by Cal Trans,” said Station 22 Battalion Chief Mike Halverson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “[It] moved up the hill to the backyard of these two residences and we were able to put it out without any further damage.”

About 30 minutes later, firefighters had stopped all forward progression of the fire, according to Spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Halverson attributed the quick work of the firefighters to their training and good efforts.

“We’ve had lots of spring training this year and we had numerous incidents so everyone is at the top of their game right now,” he said.

To protect residences in the area, homeowners should work on clearing brush around their homes now.

“All the homeowners need to make sure they get their brush clearance done to give us a fighting chance to keep their properties safe,” Halverson said.

If residents are worried about sparks from weed wackers or other trimmers, they should wet the ground as they are clearing an area.

“If you’re doing it manually you should be fine,” Halverson said.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_