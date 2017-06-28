I’ve got an idea for CNN. I think it should change its programming and shift into an area where truth and honesty are not as critical. Maybe it could do more cooking shows?

No, that is a bad idea. Programmers would probably steal recipes from Pinterest.

Or maybe it could do more sports programming and cover the West Coast, since ESPN seems totally concerned with the terrible sports teams on the East coast?

No, sportscasters would probably lie about that, too.

A new investigative piece by Project Veritas (PV) shows a hidden-camera interview of a CNN producer, John Bonifield, seemingly blowing the lid off the journalistic reputation of one of the most popular national news networks.

Within the PV interview, Bonifield is heard to say, “Even if Russia was trying to swing an election, we try to swing their elections. Our CIA is doing s*** all the time; we’re out there trying to manipulate governments.”

Bonifield shows that his thinking is pre-disposed to believe a news story even before the evidence is gathered, sources checked, and logical conclusions drawn. The thinking seems to be: “I already know the truth. Let’s make a story that fits.”

His next statements are jarring. “I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the president committed a crime” and “I know a lot of people don’t like him and they’d like to see him kicked out of office. … But that’s a lot different than he actually did something that can get him kicked out of office.”

A CNN producer admits that the nearly 24/7 news cycle of material spewing forth from the network’s broadcasts on the Russia issue is essentially devoid of fact and proof. What did Mr. Trump call this? “Fake news.”

And why would CNN do this? After being asked by the PV Journalist about CNN’s odd fixation on the Russia subject, Bonifield says, “Because it’s ratings. Our ratings are incredible now” and “CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job covering the climate accords, but we’re done with it. Let’s get back to Russia.”

There we have it. CNN’s liberal audience laps up this stuff like a parched dog at an oasis. CNN knowingly feeds this loony, hair-on-fire, liberal meme that Trump is collaborating with Putin for only one purpose: to build their ratings and enrich themselves.

This is yellow journalism at its finest. Hearst would be proud.

Unfortunately, Bonifield is not done. He proceeds to say, “But all the cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school, you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is business.”

In one sentence, Bonifield exposes the management mindset he has and, most likely, the pervasive thinking at CNN that has turned a decent news service into a self-serving organization of deceit.

If only he had just shut his mouth. But he couldn’t. When asked about whether the entire Russia issue is true, Bonified states: “It’s mostly bulls*** right now. Like, we don’t have any giant proof. … I don’t know, if they were finding something we would know about it. … They’d leak. If it was something really good, it’d leak.”

Then, the coup-de-grace: “I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the president is probably right to say, like ‘Look, you are witch-hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.’”

Here the CNN producer admits that the investigation is bogus and that Trump’s protestations that the reports are “fake news” is, again, correct! This does not get any more stunning.

Bear in mind that CNN has the right to investigate whatever it wants. If CNN was acting responsibly, it would assign an investigative team to look into the Russia tampering allegations and then create a story when adequate facts have been collected and verified.

But if the management at CNN is willing to report any unfounded accusation for the purpose of boosting ratings, there is a defective atmosphere in its organization and Jeff Zucker should be held responsible.

Folks, if you are a liberal, please consider this information thoughtfully. You are being manipulated for ulterior motives and should strongly consider getting your news from a different source.

CNN cannot be trusted.

Steve Lunetta is a resident of Santa Clarita and is stunned to think that the skirt-chasers at Fox News are now the good guys. He can be reached at slunetta63@yahoo.com.