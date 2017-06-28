A last-minute rally in the seventh inning fell short for the West Ranch baseball team as they fell to Simi Valley 8-7 on Wednesday at West Ranch.

The Wildcats found themselves down early despite a strong offensive game. The Wildcats registered four errors, and the miscues became too much to overcome.

“We just gave too many free runs with errors, some walks and some wild pitches,” said Wildcats coach Casey Burrill. “That hurt us today.”

Simi Valley jumped on the board early with a three-run first inning and West Ranch tried to play catch-up for most of the game.

But the Wildcats bounced back late in the seventh after a series of strong at-bats.

West Ranch moved within a run of Simi Valley to tie the game after Will Chamber’s RBI single scored Al Aguero.

After a walk, bases were loaded with one out. But the Wildcats next at-bats ended with a pop out and a fly out that ended the game.

Chambers ended the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run while third baseman Chris Freeman registered two hits. Centerfielder Nicholas Perez also had two hits for the Wildcats.

Burrill said he liked how his Wildcats played on the offensive side of the ball, but hopes his team keeps the errors down to a minimum in their next game.

“It will be important for us to come out a play some better defense tomorrow,” he said.