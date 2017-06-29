A trucker was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after his big rig plunged 150 feet down a ravine as it made its way north through the Grapevine.

The solo-vehicle traffic collision happened shortly after 4:20 a.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, three miles north of Lake Hughes Road and just north of Templin Highway.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 4:24 a.m. that semi truck was seen going off the road and over the cliff.

“This was for a semi that went down into a ravine, on the right shoulder,” a Fire Department spokesman told The Signal Thursday.

“An ambulance was requested,” he said.

The identity and age of the trucker were not disclosed.

Calls received by the California Highway Patrol reported the “fully loaded” truck was seen on its side, at least 150 feet down the embankment

The big rig had apparently crashed through the guard rail as it went over the side, according to the CHP.

The slow lane and the lane next to it on the northbound I-5 remained closed for more than six hours.

Firefighters left the scene at 5:07 a.m.

