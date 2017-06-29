A package deemed “suspicious” because of red and blue wires seen protruding from it caused momentary concern for local sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon.

About 4 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a suspicious package left near some bushes at a house on Garza Drive in Saugus.

Within 10 minutes of having arrived at the scene, deputies determined the package was not a threat.

“It was nothing,” Sgt. Brian Hudson told The Signal shortly before 5 p.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt