Senior Events Calendar

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444

Ongoing Events

SCV Senior Center Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.

Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Jewelry Making Class: First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Emotional Support Group: Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Grief Support Group: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Senior Orchestra – Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30)

and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Other Events

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45-12 p.m.

Where: Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $3.50

More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666.

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

What: Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.

When: Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall

More info: Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.

When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.

More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.

Fifty Years on the Great Broad Way Concert

Thursday, June 29, 2:45-4:30 p.m.

In the first of a two-part concert series, the Senior Center Silvertone Singers present Fifty Years on the Great Broad Way, featuring Broadway show tunes from across the decades. Enjoy hits from Annie, Ain’t Misbehavin, Chicago, A Chorus Line, Fiddler on the Roof and many more. More fun than a date with Ethel Merman and less expensive than a round-trip ticket to New York City, this show is guaranteed to provide an afternoon of musical memories. Light refreshments will be served.