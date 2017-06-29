Waste Management courtesy photo. Above, Devin Tyler is a prime example of someone who is thriving at her job and inspiring her coworkers in Lewisville, Texas.
SOURCE: Waste Management

Santa Clarita, Calif., June 29, 2017 Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling, and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service will be delayed by one day beginning on Tuesday, July 4, and throughout the week in observance of Independence Day.

In addition, all Waste Management operations will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, with normal operations resuming on Wednesday, July 5.

Customers in the following cities list should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8.

Customer service is available at 661-259-2398.

