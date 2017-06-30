Canyon Country West, Zone 7



06/18/17

Vehicle Burglary- Near the intersection of Bakerton Avenue and Kimbrough Street, person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s motorhome and made entry inside. The victim stated nothing was taken, however there was an unknown amount of gasoline missing from the motorhome.

06/23/17

Commercial Burglary- 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, deputies were flagged down by a business owner near the above location regarding their business window being shattered and property missing. Deputies investigated and found 5 induvial wearing property from that business. During the investigation one suspect was arrested for commercial burglary and all the property was returned.

06/25/17

Commercial Burglary- 20800 block of Golden Triangle Road, person(s) unknown cut the lock to the victim’s storage unit near the above location and stole clothing, and blank checks.

SOURCE: SCV Sheriff’s Department