Community Watch: Saugus, Zone 4



Week of 6/12 to 6/18/17

During the last week there were 4 reports of thefts from vehicles. All of the vehicle doors were unlocked and items such as purses, wallets and sunglasses were stolen.

A “Bob Cat” tractor was taken from a construction site on La Madrid/Plum Canyon. The tractor was recovered a short distance away from the location.

Week of 6/19 to 6/26/17

We continue to see several thefts from unlocked vehicles occurring in the Saugus area. The streets affected this week are Susan Beth Way, Caitlan Lane and Rock Canyon Drive.

These thefts are occurring during late night and early morning hours. Sunglasses, vehicle registration and wallets are being stolen in these thefts. Please check our station Facebook page for additional information possibly related to these thefts.

A residential burglary was reported on Panorama Court. The suspect entered the victim’s home and stole items from the food pantry area. It is unknown how the suspect entered the location as there were no signs of forced entry.

SOURCE: SCV Sheriff’s Department